Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 5:27PM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Into Monday…

.An even colder surge of Arctic air will result in dangerously

cold conditions tonight through Monday morning. Wind chills from 25

to 45 below zero are expected tonight through Monday morning.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast

Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.