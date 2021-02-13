Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 10:41PM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Into Monday…

.Dangerously cold conditions tonight through Monday morning. Wind

chills from 25 to 45 below zero are expected tonight through

Monday morning.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast

Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.