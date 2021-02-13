Skip to Content

Wind Chill Warning issued February 13 at 10:41PM CST until February 14 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Last updated February 14, 2021 5:54 am
…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Into Monday…

.Dangerously cold conditions tonight through Monday morning. Wind
chills from 25 to 45 below zero are expected tonight through
Monday morning.

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin, northeast
Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

