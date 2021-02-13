Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north-central, and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until Noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&