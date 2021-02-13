Wind Chill Warning until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO NOON

CST MONDAY…

* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.

Wind chills as low as 55 below zero. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

40 below zero. Wind chills may drop lower than 40 below Sunday

night and another Wind Chill Warning may be needed.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

east central, north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Sunday. For

the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon Sunday to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&