Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 3:52AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MN

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 3:52AM CST until February 15 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Duluth MNUpdated
…PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and
Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red
Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.