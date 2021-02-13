Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 3:15AM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 3:15AM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Dangerously Cold Wind Chills Tonight Into Monday…
.Wind chills will drop to 20 to 30 below zero across the entire
area this morning. An even colder surge of Arctic air will result
in dangerously cold conditions tonight through Monday morning.
Wind chills will drop to 20 to 45 below zero tonight through
Monday morning.
* WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low
as 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to
noon CST Sunday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST
today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.