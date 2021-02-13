Wind Chill Advisory issued February 13 at 12:05AM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…PROLONGED PERIOD OF VERY COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below

zero. Even colder wind chills may occur Saturday night and a

Wind Chill Warning may be needed.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Bayfield and

Ashland Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red

Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Bad

River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.