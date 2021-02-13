WIAA WRESTLING: D3 results
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Prep wrestling overcame so many obstacles in this crazy season, but today they left it all on the mat for the season finale, WIAA Division 3 state championships.
Manawa's Klemm brothers bringing the heat, Kolten taking second in 120's, Kevin going home with his 100th career win and third in state at 113's.
Stratford's Gavin Drexler wrestled his way to the finals, went up two weight classes this year, he said he gained a lot of muscle, no height. But that helped his grappling taking home first in state for the second year in a row.
"We didn't know how it was gonna end up, but every single day we went into the room our coach had high hopes for a positive outcome in the end and you know eventually that ended up happening," said Drexler.
Drexler ends his season with 71 consecutive wins.
Senior Jacob Heiden told himself this year at the least he wanted to do better than his last, and he did. Winning y fall in after four minutes and taking home fifth at 152's.
Heiden said, "this was my last match of high school, and I said just gotta out, push it and keep working and that's what I did."
Seniors like Heiden this was it but the young guys, they're hungry. Raife Smart made it all the way to the finals, but wasn't able to get it done this time. Smart said his biggest struggle was with his conditioning. Smart saying he's looking to the future.
Raife Smith said, "I just wanna come back and get a state championship next year."
Today's matches were hard fought, and hardware was well deserved.
RESULTS:
106
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Dawson Johnson of Cumberland
- 2nd Place - Ian Radintz of Glenwood City
- 3rd Place - Elliot Biba of Iowa-Grant/Highland
- 4th Place - Jake Fitzpatrick of Aquinas
- 5th Place - Mason Carpenter of Lourdes Ac./Valley Chr. (Osh.)
- 6th Place - Drew Dolphin of Ken. Christian Life
1st Place Match
- Dawson Johnson (Cumberland) 18-1, Fr. over Ian Radintz (Glenwood City) 17-1, So. (Dec 5-1)
3rd Place Match
- Elliot Biba (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 20-3, Fr. over Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) 16-4, Fr. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
- Mason Carpenter (Lourdes Ac./Valley Chr. (Osh.)) 18-2, Fr. over Drew Dolphin (Ken. Christian Life) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)
113
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nolan McKittrick of Royall
- 2nd Place - Lucas Sullivan of Mineral Point
- 3rd Place - Kevin Klemm of Manawa
- 4th Place - Kayne Johnson of Cameron
- 5th Place - Kaleb Casey of Spring Valley/Elmw.
- 6th Place - Ray LeMieux of Coleman
1st Place Match
- Nolan McKittrick (Royall) 20-0, Sr. over Lucas Sullivan (Mineral Point) 13-2, So. (Dec 4-3)
3rd Place Match
- Kevin Klemm (Manawa) 18-1, Sr. over Kayne Johnson (Cameron) 10-4, So. (Dec 5-3)
5th Place Match
- Kaleb Casey (Spring Valley/Elmw.) 17-3, Jr. over Ray LeMieux (Coleman) 15-5, So. (Dec 6-1)
120
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Brayden Sonnentag of Cadott
- 2nd Place - Colten Klemm of Manawa
- 3rd Place - Brett Birchman of Fennimore
- 4th Place - Mason Welsh of Iowa-Grant/Highland
- 5th Place - Cole Slark of Markesan
- 6th Place - Troy Dolphin of Ken. Christian Life
1st Place Match
- Brayden Sonnentag (Cadott) 19-0, So. over Colten Klemm (Manawa) 14-1, Sr. (Dec 7-0)
3rd Place Match
- Brett Birchman (Fennimore) 13-2, So. over Mason Welsh (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 18-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
5th Place Match
- Cole Slark (Markesan) 17-4, Sr. over Troy Dolphin (Ken. Christian Life) 13-3, Jr. (For.)
126
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tanner Gerber of Cameron
- 2nd Place - Tarrin Riley of Mineral Point
- 3rd Place - Tate Flege of Aquinas
- 4th Place - Jericho Helser of Shiocton
- 5th Place - Bryer Christel of Reedsville
- 6th Place - Derick Vollendorf of Ladysmith
1st Place Match
- Tanner Gerber (Cameron) 16-0, Jr. over Tarrin Riley (Mineral Point) 13-1, So. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Tate Flege (Aquinas) 16-4, So. over Jericho Helser (Shiocton) 14-4, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match
- Bryer Christel (Reedsville) 10-2, So. over Derick Vollendorf (Ladysmith) 13-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4)
132
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Jack Severin of Kewaunee
- 2nd Place - Brody Lee of Fennimore
- 3rd Place - Mason Will of Saint Croix Falls
- 4th Place - Caleb Delsman of Reedsville
- 5th Place - Cael Large of Ozaukee
- 6th Place - Noah Krahenbuhl of Pecatonica/Argyle
1st Place Match
- Jack Severin (Kewaunee) 22-0, Sr. over Brody Lee (Fennimore) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3)
3rd Place Match
- Mason Will (Saint Croix Falls) 18-1, Jr. over Caleb Delsman (Reedsville) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)
5th Place Match
- Cael Large (Ozaukee) 15-3, Sr. over Noah Krahenbuhl (Pecatonica/Argyle) 13-5, Sr. (Dec 5-0)
138
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Drexler of Stratford
- 2nd Place - Javis Pinter of Ken. Christian Life
- 3rd Place - Cash Stewart of Poynette
- 4th Place - Ashton Miess of Riverdale
- 5th Place - Tyler Sunday of Clear Lake
- 6th Place - Zach Foley of Cochrane-Foun. City
1st Place Match
- Gavin Drexler (Stratford) 21-0, Jr. over Javis Pinter (Ken. Christian Life) 19-2, Sr. (MD 15-6)
3rd Place Match
- Cash Stewart (Poynette) 10-1, Jr. over Ashton Miess (Riverdale) 17-2, So. (MD 13-1)
5th Place Match
- Tyler Sunday (Clear Lake) 15-4, Fr. over Zach Foley (Cochrane-Foun. City) 10-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)
145
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Cael Erickson of Cedar Grove-Belgium
- 2nd Place - Karson Casper of Coleman
- 3rd Place - Gunnar Hamre of Poynette
- 4th Place - Joseph Penchi of Aquinas
- 5th Place - Elijah Lucio of Stratford
- 6th Place - Tyson Bogacz of Bonduel
1st Place Match
- Cael Erickson (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 17-0, Jr. over Karson Casper (Coleman) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 5-0)
3rd Place Match
- Gunnar Hamre (Poynette) 16-2, So. over Joseph Penchi (Aquinas) 14-2, Jr. (Dec 5-4)
5th Place Match
- Elijah Lucio (Stratford) 18-4, Jr. over Tyson Bogacz (Bonduel) 15-6, So. (For.)
152
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Kole Marko of Saint Croix Falls
- 2nd Place - Brant Cracraft of Mishicot
- 3rd Place - Aiden Brosinski of De Soto
- 4th Place - Max Sokolski of Bonduel
- 5th Place - Jacob Heiden of Stratford
- 6th Place - Colton Cutts of Iowa-Grant/Highland
1st Place Match
- Kole Marko (Saint Croix Falls) 18-0, Jr. over Brant Cracraft (Mishicot) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 7-3)
3rd Place Match
- Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 18-1, Jr. over Max Sokolski (Bonduel) 19-3, Sr. (MD 9-1)
5th Place Match
- Jacob Heiden (Stratford) 20-4, Sr. over Colton Cutts (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 4:23)
160
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Aiden Vandenbush of Random Lake
- 2nd Place - Grant Englebert of Southern Door
- 3rd Place - Tyler Dormanen of Boyceville
- 4th Place - David Malin of Aquinas
- 5th Place - Ryan Roy of Wabeno/Laona
- 6th Place - Bo Hanson of Mineral Point
1st Place Match
- Aiden Vandenbush (Random Lake) 21-0, Sr. over Grant Englebert (Southern Door) 17-3, Sr. (MD 18-7)
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Dormanen (Boyceville) 17-3, Jr. over David Malin (Aquinas) 17-3, Fr. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
- Ryan Roy (Wabeno/Laona) 17-3, So. over Bo Hanson (Mineral Point) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)
170
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Nolan Springer of Mineral Point
- 2nd Place - Samuel Schwabe of Random Lake
- 3rd Place - Tyler Blanchard of Coleman
- 4th Place - Mitchell Thompson of Kewaunee
- 5th Place - Logan Rueth of Stratford
- 6th Place - Brayden Wolf of Spring Valley/Elmw.
1st Place Match
- Nolan Springer (Mineral Point) 14-0, Sr. over Samuel Schwabe (Random Lake) 19-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (20-5))
3rd Place Match
- Tyler Blanchard (Coleman) 15-4, Sr. over Mitchell Thompson (Kewaunee) 19-4, So. (Dec 9-6)
5th Place Match
- Logan Rueth (Stratford) 17-4, Sr. over Brayden Wolf (Spring Valley/Elmw.) 14-6, Sr. (Fall 4:08)
182
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Mason Hughes of Mineral Point
- 2nd Place - Cal Dorota of Iowa-Grant/Highland
- 3rd Place - Ben Strehlow of Weyauwega-Frem.
- 4th Place - Sloan Welch of Auburndale
- 5th Place - Bennett Bergmann of Saint Croix Falls
- 6th Place - Blake Flach of Shell Lake
1st Place Match
- Mason Hughes (Mineral Point) 13-2, Sr. over Cal Dorota (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 20-1, Jr. (Dec 3-1)
3rd Place Match
- Ben Strehlow (Weyauwega-Frem.) 16-2, Sr. over Sloan Welch (Auburndale) 15-8, So. (Dec 8-4)
5th Place Match
- Bennett Bergmann (Saint Croix Falls) 15-4, Sr. over Blake Flach (Shell Lake) 11-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)
195
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Trett Joles of Boyceville
- 2nd Place - Raife Smart of Stratford
- 3rd Place - Brock Upson of Random Lake
- 4th Place - Cezar Garcia of De Soto
- 5th Place - Joe Desotelle of Mishicot
- 6th Place - Ryan McCartney of Lancaster
1st Place Match
- Trett Joles (Boyceville) 19-0, Sr. over Raife Smart (Stratford) 14-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:06 (21-5))
3rd Place Match
- Brock Upson (Random Lake) 18-4, Sr. over Cezar Garcia (De Soto) 15-3, Sr. (UTB 3-2)
5th Place Match
- Joe Desotelle (Mishicot) 13-3, Sr. over Ryan McCartney (Lancaster) 17-4, So. (Fall 3:17)
220
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Gavin Tegels of Cadott
- 2nd Place - Cole Ebert of Reedsville
- 3rd Place - Milan Monchilovich of Cumberland
- 4th Place - David Gauderman of Wittenberg-Birn.
- 5th Place - Dylan Nottestad of Westby
- 6th Place - Daniel Nordstrom of Mineral Point
1st Place Match
- Gavin Tegels (Cadott) 18-1, Jr. over Cole Ebert (Reedsville) 8-2, Jr. (Dec 9-4)
3rd Place Match
- Milan Monchilovich (Cumberland) 17-2, Sr. over David Gauderman (Wittenberg-Birn.) 18-3, So. (Fall 4:09)
5th Place Match
- Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 21-2, Jr. over Daniel Nordstrom (Mineral Point) 10-4, Sr. (Dec 7-2)
285
Guaranteed Places
- 1st Place - Tanner Gaffey of Saint Croix Falls
- 2nd Place - Wade Stanger of Ladysmith
- 3rd Place - Spencer Karban of Coleman
- 4th Place - Wylie Dunn of Whitehall
- 5th Place - Andrew Elmhorst of Manawa
- 6th Place - Chris Rogstad of Blair-Taylor
1st Place Match
- Tanner Gaffey (Saint Croix Falls) 18-0, Sr. over Wade Stanger (Ladysmith) 15-3, Sr. (Dec 7-1)
3rd Place Match
- Spencer Karban (Coleman) 16-2, Sr. over Wylie Dunn (Whitehall) 16-3, Jr. (Dec 10-4)
5th Place Match
- Andrew Elmhorst (Manawa) 17-4, Sr. over Chris Rogstad (Blair-Taylor) 12-5, Sr. (Fall 3:25)