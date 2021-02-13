WIAA WRESTLING: D3 results

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Prep wrestling overcame so many obstacles in this crazy season, but today they left it all on the mat for the season finale, WIAA Division 3 state championships.

Manawa's Klemm brothers bringing the heat, Kolten taking second in 120's, Kevin going home with his 100th career win and third in state at 113's.

Stratford's Gavin Drexler wrestled his way to the finals, went up two weight classes this year, he said he gained a lot of muscle, no height. But that helped his grappling taking home first in state for the second year in a row.

"We didn't know how it was gonna end up, but every single day we went into the room our coach had high hopes for a positive outcome in the end and you know eventually that ended up happening," said Drexler.

Drexler ends his season with 71 consecutive wins.

Senior Jacob Heiden told himself this year at the least he wanted to do better than his last, and he did. Winning y fall in after four minutes and taking home fifth at 152's.

Heiden said, "this was my last match of high school, and I said just gotta out, push it and keep working and that's what I did."

Seniors like Heiden this was it but the young guys, they're hungry. Raife Smart made it all the way to the finals, but wasn't able to get it done this time. Smart said his biggest struggle was with his conditioning. Smart saying he's looking to the future.

Raife Smith said, "I just wanna come back and get a state championship next year."

Today's matches were hard fought, and hardware was well deserved.

RESULTS:

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Dawson Johnson of Cumberland

2nd Place - Ian Radintz of Glenwood City

3rd Place - Elliot Biba of Iowa-Grant/Highland

4th Place - Jake Fitzpatrick of Aquinas

5th Place - Mason Carpenter of Lourdes Ac./Valley Chr. (Osh.)

6th Place - Drew Dolphin of Ken. Christian Life

1st Place Match

Dawson Johnson (Cumberland) 18-1, Fr. over Ian Radintz (Glenwood City) 17-1, So. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Elliot Biba (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 20-3, Fr. over Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) 16-4, Fr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

Mason Carpenter (Lourdes Ac./Valley Chr. (Osh.)) 18-2, Fr. over Drew Dolphin (Ken. Christian Life) 13-5, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nolan McKittrick of Royall

2nd Place - Lucas Sullivan of Mineral Point

3rd Place - Kevin Klemm of Manawa

4th Place - Kayne Johnson of Cameron

5th Place - Kaleb Casey of Spring Valley/Elmw.

6th Place - Ray LeMieux of Coleman

1st Place Match

Nolan McKittrick (Royall) 20-0, Sr. over Lucas Sullivan (Mineral Point) 13-2, So. (Dec 4-3)

3rd Place Match

Kevin Klemm (Manawa) 18-1, Sr. over Kayne Johnson (Cameron) 10-4, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Kaleb Casey (Spring Valley/Elmw.) 17-3, Jr. over Ray LeMieux (Coleman) 15-5, So. (Dec 6-1)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Brayden Sonnentag of Cadott

2nd Place - Colten Klemm of Manawa

3rd Place - Brett Birchman of Fennimore

4th Place - Mason Welsh of Iowa-Grant/Highland

5th Place - Cole Slark of Markesan

6th Place - Troy Dolphin of Ken. Christian Life

1st Place Match

Brayden Sonnentag (Cadott) 19-0, So. over Colten Klemm (Manawa) 14-1, Sr. (Dec 7-0)

3rd Place Match

Brett Birchman (Fennimore) 13-2, So. over Mason Welsh (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 18-5, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Cole Slark (Markesan) 17-4, Sr. over Troy Dolphin (Ken. Christian Life) 13-3, Jr. (For.)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Gerber of Cameron

2nd Place - Tarrin Riley of Mineral Point

3rd Place - Tate Flege of Aquinas

4th Place - Jericho Helser of Shiocton

5th Place - Bryer Christel of Reedsville

6th Place - Derick Vollendorf of Ladysmith

1st Place Match

Tanner Gerber (Cameron) 16-0, Jr. over Tarrin Riley (Mineral Point) 13-1, So. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Tate Flege (Aquinas) 16-4, So. over Jericho Helser (Shiocton) 14-4, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Bryer Christel (Reedsville) 10-2, So. over Derick Vollendorf (Ladysmith) 13-6, Sr. (Dec 6-4)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Jack Severin of Kewaunee

2nd Place - Brody Lee of Fennimore

3rd Place - Mason Will of Saint Croix Falls

4th Place - Caleb Delsman of Reedsville

5th Place - Cael Large of Ozaukee

6th Place - Noah Krahenbuhl of Pecatonica/Argyle

1st Place Match

Jack Severin (Kewaunee) 22-0, Sr. over Brody Lee (Fennimore) 12-1, Sr. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Mason Will (Saint Croix Falls) 18-1, Jr. over Caleb Delsman (Reedsville) 11-4, Sr. (Dec 2-1)

5th Place Match

Cael Large (Ozaukee) 15-3, Sr. over Noah Krahenbuhl (Pecatonica/Argyle) 13-5, Sr. (Dec 5-0)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Drexler of Stratford

2nd Place - Javis Pinter of Ken. Christian Life

3rd Place - Cash Stewart of Poynette

4th Place - Ashton Miess of Riverdale

5th Place - Tyler Sunday of Clear Lake

6th Place - Zach Foley of Cochrane-Foun. City

1st Place Match

Gavin Drexler (Stratford) 21-0, Jr. over Javis Pinter (Ken. Christian Life) 19-2, Sr. (MD 15-6)

3rd Place Match

Cash Stewart (Poynette) 10-1, Jr. over Ashton Miess (Riverdale) 17-2, So. (MD 13-1)

5th Place Match

Tyler Sunday (Clear Lake) 15-4, Fr. over Zach Foley (Cochrane-Foun. City) 10-5, Sr. (Dec 5-2)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Cael Erickson of Cedar Grove-Belgium

2nd Place - Karson Casper of Coleman

3rd Place - Gunnar Hamre of Poynette

4th Place - Joseph Penchi of Aquinas

5th Place - Elijah Lucio of Stratford

6th Place - Tyson Bogacz of Bonduel

1st Place Match

Cael Erickson (Cedar Grove-Belgium) 17-0, Jr. over Karson Casper (Coleman) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Gunnar Hamre (Poynette) 16-2, So. over Joseph Penchi (Aquinas) 14-2, Jr. (Dec 5-4)

5th Place Match

Elijah Lucio (Stratford) 18-4, Jr. over Tyson Bogacz (Bonduel) 15-6, So. (For.)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Kole Marko of Saint Croix Falls

2nd Place - Brant Cracraft of Mishicot

3rd Place - Aiden Brosinski of De Soto

4th Place - Max Sokolski of Bonduel

5th Place - Jacob Heiden of Stratford

6th Place - Colton Cutts of Iowa-Grant/Highland

1st Place Match

Kole Marko (Saint Croix Falls) 18-0, Jr. over Brant Cracraft (Mishicot) 16-1, Jr. (Dec 7-3)

3rd Place Match

Aiden Brosinski (De Soto) 18-1, Jr. over Max Sokolski (Bonduel) 19-3, Sr. (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match

Jacob Heiden (Stratford) 20-4, Sr. over Colton Cutts (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 12-5, Jr. (Fall 4:23)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Aiden Vandenbush of Random Lake

2nd Place - Grant Englebert of Southern Door

3rd Place - Tyler Dormanen of Boyceville

4th Place - David Malin of Aquinas

5th Place - Ryan Roy of Wabeno/Laona

6th Place - Bo Hanson of Mineral Point

1st Place Match

Aiden Vandenbush (Random Lake) 21-0, Sr. over Grant Englebert (Southern Door) 17-3, Sr. (MD 18-7)

3rd Place Match

Tyler Dormanen (Boyceville) 17-3, Jr. over David Malin (Aquinas) 17-3, Fr. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

Ryan Roy (Wabeno/Laona) 17-3, So. over Bo Hanson (Mineral Point) 12-4, Jr. (Dec 3-2)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Nolan Springer of Mineral Point

2nd Place - Samuel Schwabe of Random Lake

3rd Place - Tyler Blanchard of Coleman

4th Place - Mitchell Thompson of Kewaunee

5th Place - Logan Rueth of Stratford

6th Place - Brayden Wolf of Spring Valley/Elmw.

1st Place Match

Nolan Springer (Mineral Point) 14-0, Sr. over Samuel Schwabe (Random Lake) 19-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 4:00 (20-5))

3rd Place Match

Tyler Blanchard (Coleman) 15-4, Sr. over Mitchell Thompson (Kewaunee) 19-4, So. (Dec 9-6)

5th Place Match

Logan Rueth (Stratford) 17-4, Sr. over Brayden Wolf (Spring Valley/Elmw.) 14-6, Sr. (Fall 4:08)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Mason Hughes of Mineral Point

2nd Place - Cal Dorota of Iowa-Grant/Highland

3rd Place - Ben Strehlow of Weyauwega-Frem.

4th Place - Sloan Welch of Auburndale

5th Place - Bennett Bergmann of Saint Croix Falls

6th Place - Blake Flach of Shell Lake

1st Place Match

Mason Hughes (Mineral Point) 13-2, Sr. over Cal Dorota (Iowa-Grant/Highland) 20-1, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Ben Strehlow (Weyauwega-Frem.) 16-2, Sr. over Sloan Welch (Auburndale) 15-8, So. (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match

Bennett Bergmann (Saint Croix Falls) 15-4, Sr. over Blake Flach (Shell Lake) 11-6, Sr. (Dec 5-1)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Trett Joles of Boyceville

2nd Place - Raife Smart of Stratford

3rd Place - Brock Upson of Random Lake

4th Place - Cezar Garcia of De Soto

5th Place - Joe Desotelle of Mishicot

6th Place - Ryan McCartney of Lancaster

1st Place Match

Trett Joles (Boyceville) 19-0, Sr. over Raife Smart (Stratford) 14-2, Jr. (TF-1.5 5:06 (21-5))

3rd Place Match

Brock Upson (Random Lake) 18-4, Sr. over Cezar Garcia (De Soto) 15-3, Sr. (UTB 3-2)

5th Place Match

Joe Desotelle (Mishicot) 13-3, Sr. over Ryan McCartney (Lancaster) 17-4, So. (Fall 3:17)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Gavin Tegels of Cadott

2nd Place - Cole Ebert of Reedsville

3rd Place - Milan Monchilovich of Cumberland

4th Place - David Gauderman of Wittenberg-Birn.

5th Place - Dylan Nottestad of Westby

6th Place - Daniel Nordstrom of Mineral Point

1st Place Match

Gavin Tegels (Cadott) 18-1, Jr. over Cole Ebert (Reedsville) 8-2, Jr. (Dec 9-4)

3rd Place Match

Milan Monchilovich (Cumberland) 17-2, Sr. over David Gauderman (Wittenberg-Birn.) 18-3, So. (Fall 4:09)

5th Place Match

Dylan Nottestad (Westby) 21-2, Jr. over Daniel Nordstrom (Mineral Point) 10-4, Sr. (Dec 7-2)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place - Tanner Gaffey of Saint Croix Falls

2nd Place - Wade Stanger of Ladysmith

3rd Place - Spencer Karban of Coleman

4th Place - Wylie Dunn of Whitehall

5th Place - Andrew Elmhorst of Manawa

6th Place - Chris Rogstad of Blair-Taylor

1st Place Match

Tanner Gaffey (Saint Croix Falls) 18-0, Sr. over Wade Stanger (Ladysmith) 15-3, Sr. (Dec 7-1)

3rd Place Match

Spencer Karban (Coleman) 16-2, Sr. over Wylie Dunn (Whitehall) 16-3, Jr. (Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match