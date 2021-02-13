White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the move in a statement Saturday, and said Ducklo’s decision came with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain. It’s the first departure from the new White House, less than a month into President Joe Biden’s tenure.