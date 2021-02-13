Website: 5th victim in Minnesota clinic shooting is mom of 3

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — The fifth person who was shot when a Minnesota man opened fire inside a medical clinic has been identified. A shooting at an Allina Health clinic on Tuesday left one staffer dead and four others injured. An Allina Health spokeswoman confirmed Saturday that Jennifer Gibson was among those wounded during the attack inside the clinic in Buffalo, northwest of Minneapolis. A fundraising page says Gibson is a mother of three. Gregory Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the attack that left 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay dead.