Wausau organizations are helping the homeless escape freezing temperatures

WAUSAU (WAOW)- As potentially record breaking cold temperatures move into the North Central Wisconsin area this weekend, many can't even imagine being outside; but the outside is considered home for some.

30-year-old Paulita Sedilo has been homeless for a few years now in Wausau.

"It was rough, I have gotten sick, I have had frost bite in the past," Sedilo said.

During the day Sedilo and a few others are able to have a warm place to stay at Open Door before the Wausau warming shelter opens up.

Open Door is a non profit organization in Wausau which lets people come in at 5 am and offers them clothing, a warm snack and a drink.

"They just need the second chance to be able to make better choices and get that help. If we can provide it, there is no reason not to," said Ann Drow the executive director at Open Door.

Over at Catholic Charities which facilitates the over night shelter, the director said we, as a community, can help those struggling in the cold.

"If you approach someone who appears to be homeless just say 'hi' and ask if there is anything they could use, I have seen people without hats and gloves on," said Tracy Rieger the director of Community Homeless Facilities at Catholic Charities.

Reiger said the maximum people allowed over night is 25 but they have not had that many.

"We are moving the needle as a community and getting these people reunited with their family or getting housed in a different program," Reiger said.

This is where Officer Eric Lemirand from the Wausau Police Department comes in.

He is placed at the Catholic Charities to work alongside Reiger.

His role for the past few months has been specifically to help the homeless get off the streets of Wausau.

"I think we need to be cognizant that there are people that live outside in this weather and do the best we can to help them get to a warm place," Officer Lemirand said.

Officer Lemirand lets his team at the Wausau Police Department know of the available places so that if they do encounter someone homeless they can help.

"People come in here to talk to Tracy and I can just step in her office and be part of that conversation. They don't have to look for me, and I don't have to look for them, we are right here within walking distance of the park they hang out in," Officer Lemirand said.

Officer Lemirand has already helped 10 people get off the streets and into a more permanent living situation.

The Wausau Warming Shelter opens at 7 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Wausau.

During the Day the Salvation Army is open 9 am-4pm and the Open Door is open Monday through Friday 5 am- 12 pm and on weekends 5 am-10 am.