Trump’s speedy impeachment trial heads toward Senate vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol. The Senate is convening for a rare Saturday session for final arguments in his impeachment trial. It has been barely a month since the deadly Jan. 6 riot. The speedy trial laid bare the violence and danger to lawmakers as well as the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power. He faces a charge of incitement of insurrection. In hours of arguments, the Trump legal team characterized the impeachment case as a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Prosecutors argued he was the “inciter in chief.”