The Latest: Senators to consider witnesses in Trump trial

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Senators have voted to consider witnesses in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Closing arguments were expected Saturday with no witnesses called.

But lead Democratic prosecutor Jamie Raskin of Maryland asked for a deposition of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over fresh information.

She has widely shared a conversation she had with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy over Trump's actions on Jan. 6 as the mob was rioting over the presidential election results.

Raskin said it was necessary to determine Trump's role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot. There were 55 senators who voted to debate the motion to subpoena, including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who changed his vote in the middle of the count.

Trump's attorney Michael van der Veen balked at the request, saying he'd then call 100 witnesses and said it was not necessary.