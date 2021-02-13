Suit settled in fatal road rage shooting by NYPD officer

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials say they’ve settled a lawsuit over the fatal shooting of a man by a New York City police officer in a road rage incident. The city Law Department confirmed Saturday that the city has paid $125,000 to settle a claim by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small. Officer Wayne Isaacs was off duty when he shot the 37-year-old Small in Brooklyn in 2016. Activists and Small’s family had criticized Isaacs for not taking steps to defuse the situation and demanded he face charges. A jury found the officer not guilty of murder and manslaughter in 2017.