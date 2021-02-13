Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 8:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 8:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
Light snow is expected to continue this morning into this
afternoon, causing roads to be snow covered and slippery.
Snowfall totals around an inch or less are expected. The
combination of the bitterly cold temperatures, patchy icy
spots from previous snowfalls, and the new powdery snow will
continue to create hazardous travel conditions into this
afternoon.
If you are traveling today, allow extra time to reach your
destination, and allow extra room between you and the car
in front of you as the slippery conditions may require extra
breaking distances compared to normal.