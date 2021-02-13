Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 8:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Light snow is expected to continue this morning into this

afternoon, causing roads to be snow covered and slippery.

Snowfall totals around an inch or less are expected. The

combination of the bitterly cold temperatures, patchy icy

spots from previous snowfalls, and the new powdery snow will

continue to create hazardous travel conditions into this

afternoon.

If you are traveling today, allow extra time to reach your

destination, and allow extra room between you and the car

in front of you as the slippery conditions may require extra

breaking distances compared to normal.