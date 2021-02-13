Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 8:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 8:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WINew
Light snow is expected to continue this morning into this
afternoon, causing roads to be snow covered and slippery.
Snowfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across northeast
and east central Wisconsin, with 2 to 3 inches with locally
higher amounts near Lake Michigan. The combination of the
bitterly cold temperatures, patchy icy spots from previous
snowfalls, and the new powdery snow will continue to create
hazardous travel conditions into this afternoon.
If you are traveling today, allow extra time to reach your
destination, and allow extra room between you and the car
in front of you as the slippery conditions may require extra
breaking distances compared to normal.