Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 8:13AM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Light snow is expected to continue this morning into this

afternoon, causing roads to be snow covered and slippery.

Snowfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across northeast

and east central Wisconsin, with 2 to 3 inches with locally

higher amounts near Lake Michigan. The combination of the

bitterly cold temperatures, patchy icy spots from previous

snowfalls, and the new powdery snow will continue to create

hazardous travel conditions into this afternoon.

If you are traveling today, allow extra time to reach your

destination, and allow extra room between you and the car

in front of you as the slippery conditions may require extra

breaking distances compared to normal.