Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 1:44PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI
Light snow is expected to gradually end from west to east late
this afternoon or early this evening across much of northeast
Wisconsin. Additional snow accumulation around an inch or less
is expected, except 1 to 2 inches are possible near the Lake
Michigan shoreline especially across Door County. The combination
of the bitterly cold temperatures, patchy icy spots from previous
snowfalls, and the new powdery snow will continue to create
hazardous travel conditions this afternoon into this evening.
If you are traveling this afternoon into this evening, allow
extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra room between
you and the car in front of you as the slippery conditions may
require extra breaking distances compared to normal.