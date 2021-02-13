Special Weather Statement issued February 13 at 1:44PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Light snow is expected to gradually end from west to east late

this afternoon or early this evening across much of northeast

Wisconsin. Additional snow accumulation around an inch or less

is expected, except 1 to 2 inches are possible near the Lake

Michigan shoreline especially across Door County. The combination

of the bitterly cold temperatures, patchy icy spots from previous

snowfalls, and the new powdery snow will continue to create

hazardous travel conditions this afternoon into this evening.

If you are traveling this afternoon into this evening, allow

extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra room between

you and the car in front of you as the slippery conditions may

require extra breaking distances compared to normal.