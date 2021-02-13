Social justice at NASCAR’s forefront as new season begins

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As a new NASCAR season begins Sunday with the Daytona 500, a new era of social consciousness has enveloped the sport. There’s not a Confederate flag to be found at the speedway. A large sign before an infield tunnel warns that the Stars and Bars are barred from the property, and compliance hasn’t been a problem at Daytona. Bubba Wallace is the only full-time Black racer at the national level and has been the face of NASCAR’s social justice movement. NASCAR President Steve Phelps cited a brand tracking study that found that self-identified fans overwhelmingly supported the sanctioning body’s stance on social justice in 2020.