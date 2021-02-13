Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 80, Racine Case 67
Dodgeville 57, Prairie du Chien 56
Edgar 59, Hurley 51
Iowa-Grant 58, Belmont 46
Kimberly 77, Appleton East 38
Lake Mills 71, Fort Atkinson 61
Lourdes Academy 81, Central Wisconsin Christian 54
Manitowoc Lutheran 77, Mishicot 46
Martin Luther 73, Roncalli 55
Melrose-Mindoro 98, Gilmanton 71
Milton 53, Sauk Prairie 48
New Richmond 79, Prescott 68
Racine Lutheran 89, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 57
River Ridge 65, Richland Center 54
Saint Croix Central 78, Chippewa Falls 72
Solon Springs 60, Birchwood 38
Sparta 79, Brookwood 37
Wisconsin Heights 78, Cambridge 75
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
