Pair of avalanches kill 3 mountain climbers in Slovenia

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Two avalanches have killed three climbers in Slovenia and injured three people, including two rescuers. The Slovenian Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief said the avalanches happened on Saturday in the Kamnik-Savinja Alps, around 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the capital. Police say four climbers were in the area of Mt. Storzic when the first avalanche killed two on the spot and buried the other two up to their waists. The second avalanche struck during the rescue operation, killing another climber and seriously injuring the other. Authorities issued an avalanche alert and warned against climbing during an ongoing spate of extremely cold and windy weather.