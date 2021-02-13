Lakeland hockey punches ticket to state, along with other local scores

Lakeland hockey punches ticket to state, along with other local scoresUpdated
Here are the local scores from across our area for Saturday Feb. 13.
BOYS HOCKEY
- Lakeland 5 Rhinelander 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
- CW Storms 5 Fox Cities Stars 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Wisconsin Rapids 67 Eau Claire North 49
- Hortonville 75 Wausau West 51
- Medford 47 Merrill 35
- Shawano 41 Antigo 33
- Neillsville 46 Osseo-Fairchild 40
- Amherst 62 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52
- Phillips 66 Ladysmith 50
- Edgar 50 Marathon 35
- Auburndale 56 Iola-Scandinavia 48
- Athens 66 Rib Lake 38
- Assumption 59 Loyal 43
- Almond-Bancroft 38 Lourdes Academy 36
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Edgar 59 Hurley 51
- SPASH 61 Eau Claire Memorial 58
- Pacelli 70 Abbotsford 68