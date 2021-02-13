Skip to Content

Lakeland hockey punches ticket to state, along with other local scores

Here are the local scores from across our area for Saturday Feb. 13.

BOYS HOCKEY

  • Lakeland 5 Rhinelander 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

  • CW Storms 5 Fox Cities Stars 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

  • Wisconsin Rapids 67 Eau Claire North 49
  • Hortonville 75 Wausau West 51
  • Medford 47 Merrill 35
  • Shawano 41 Antigo 33
  • Neillsville 46 Osseo-Fairchild 40
  • Amherst 62 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52
  • Phillips 66 Ladysmith 50
  • Edgar 50 Marathon 35
  • Auburndale 56 Iola-Scandinavia 48
  • Athens 66 Rib Lake 38
  • Assumption 59 Loyal 43
  • Almond-Bancroft 38 Lourdes Academy 36

BOYS BASKETBALL

  • Edgar 59 Hurley 51
  • SPASH 61 Eau Claire Memorial 58
  • Pacelli 70 Abbotsford 68

