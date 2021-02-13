Iran state TV: fuel tanker explodes at Afghan-Iran border

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV reports that a fuel tanker has exploded at the Islam Qaleh crossing in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on the Iranian border. Several trucks were engulfed in flames after the explosion Saturday, the report said. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the explosion and there were no immediate reports of casualties. Fire spread to the Dogharoon customs facilities on the Iran side and first responders, including the fire department, the Iranian army and border forces were assisting in extinguishing the blaze.