Frederick K.C. Price, founder of Black megachurch, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A televangelist who built a Los Angeles ministry into one of the nation’s first Black megachurches has died. Frederick K.C. Price was 89. Price’s family says he died Friday after being hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. Price founded the Crenshaw Christian Center in 1973 and grew the ministry to over 28,000 members. He expanded his reach through radio broadcasts and then televised services that reached millions of viewers. The services were famously held at the FaithDome, a 10,000-seat sanctuary built on the former campus of Pepperdine University. His organization also includes schools, a ministry training program and a prison ministry.