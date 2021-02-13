First batch of Pfizer vaccines arrive in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon has received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines. The 28,500 Pfizer doses arrived Saturday, ahead of a nationwide vaccination campaign in the tiny Mediterranean country. The health ministry says 57 vaccination centers are to be set up nationwide within two weeks. Lebanon has seen a sharp rise in cases and fatalities in recent weeks. Since Jan. 11, Lebanon has imposed a nationwide lockdown, including a curfew. The nation of six million has registered about 337,000 virus cases and 3,961 deaths since February last year. More Pfizer doses are scheduled to arrive over the coming weeks, and AstraZeneca shots will be brought in at a later stage.