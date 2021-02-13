EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

BEIJING (AP) — The European Union is calling on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britain’s pulling of the license of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN. A statement from the EU on Saturday called Beijing’s largely symbolic move an act to further restrict freedom of expression and access to information. It also said Hong Kong’s announcement that its public broadcaster would cease carrying BBC broadcasts was another sign of how the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s rights and freedoms were being eroded. While Britain is no longer in the EU, it remains a member of the Council of Europe, which oversees a 1989 agreement linking broadcasting licenses.