Draghi takes helm in Italy, focused on pandemic recovery aid

ROME (AP) — Mario Draghi, the man credited with largely saving the euro currency, has formally taken the helm in Italy, focused on guiding the country through the pandemic and reviving its economy. Draghi and his Cabinet ministers were sworn into office Saturday at the Quirinal presidential palace in front of President Sergio Mattarella. It was Mattarella who tasked Draghi, the ex-chief of the European Central Bank, with trying to form a government up to the challenges of managing the COVID-19 health, economic and social crises. After days of back-and-forth with political leaders, Draghi on Friday announced a government balancing economic experts and other technocrats with politicians from parties ranging from left to right.