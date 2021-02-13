Dangerously cold weekend, then slowly warming this week.

We are moving into the last few bitter cold days of this extensive cold spell. Unfortunately, these next few days will also be some of the coldest we have seen, and will likely see for the rest of the year.

Tonight: Clearing and bitter cold.

Low: -20 Wind: NW 8-12 (Wind Chill -30 to -40+ degrees)

Sunday (Valentines Day): Plenty of sunshine but breezy and bitter cold.

High: -3 Wind: NW 8-12

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and extremely frigid.

Low: -21 Wind: NNW 6-10

**Wind Chill Warning for Vilas, Oneida, Forrest, Taylor Lincoln, Langlade, Clark, Marathon, Wood, Portage, Juneau, and Adams counties until Noon Sunday and Wind Chill Advisory for all other Wisconsin counties.

As we conclude this frigid Saturday, we will be entering some of the coldest overnights of the recent cold spell. A new record temperature will likely be set today in Wausau as the coldest high on any February 13th was 2 degrees set back in 1943. The official record will not be released until after midnight, but the current high temperature is still below 0 degrees. Also, we witnessed a light dusting of snow throughout the day, so make sure you are careful on the roadways, especially amidst the bitter cold.

Tonight will more than likely not be record-breaking but will be extremely cold nonetheless. Frostbite amidst wind chills as low as -30 to -40 can set in under 10 minutes so make sure you are inside or properly dressed if outdoors. The low will be close to -20 degrees alone and 8-12 mile an hour winds will have an extreme bite.

As we move into Sunday we will be witnessing the coldest Valentine's day on record with a forecast high in Wausau of -3 degrees. While it has been cold in the past, the record minimum high temperature is -1 set back in 1923. There will be plenty of sunshine, but it will be hard to enjoy with the arctic air and a slight breeze. Sunday night may be a degree colder than tonight with similar winds, so expect near-identical conditions.

Finally, the cold will be coming to an end as we move into the workweek, but it will not move away quickly. High temperatures will gradually rise through the week but Monday will still be quite cold with a forecast high of 3 degrees. Expect highs in the teens for Tuesday and Wednesday before moving back into the 20s for the end of the week.

Snow chances currently look low for the forecast. The only projected snowfall is a few flurries on Tuesday and a possibility of light snow towards the end of the week.

Stay safe and stay warm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 13-February 2021

On this day in weather history:

1889 - It was the coldest morning of record along the Gulf Coast. The temperature dipped to 7 above zero at New Orleans LA and Pensacola FL, and plunged to -1 degree at Mobile AL. The mercury dipped to -2 degrees at Tallahassee, the coldest reading of record for the state of Florida. (David Ludlum)

1905 - Morning lows of -29 degrees at Pond AR, -40 degrees at Lebanon KS, and -40 degrees at Warsaw MO established all-time records for those three states. (The Weather Channel)