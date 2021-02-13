Bulgaria: Nationalists honor pro-Nazi general with flowers

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Far-right nationalists have again gathered in Bulgaria’s capital to honor a late World War II general known for his anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi activities. Hundreds of supporters of the Bulgarian National Union group had planned to hold the annual Lukov March, a torch-lit procession held every February to the former house of General Hristo Lukov. The mayor of Sofia suspended this year’s procession and allowed participants only to lay flowers at the house. Earlier Saturday, dozens of anti-fascist activists demonstrated against the nationalist event, chanting slogans like “No Nazis on our streets.” Lukov supported Germany during World War II and was killed by members of a resistance movement on Feb. 13, 1943.