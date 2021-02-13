Australian Open goes quiet as lockdown keeps crowds away

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players have been faced with a distinct lack of buzz on Day 6 of the Australian Open. There was no fans at Melbourne Park because of the hard lockdown imposed in Melbourne. The first five days of the tournament felt completely different _ like a return to pre-pandemic Grand Slam tennis. Sizeable crowds were allowed for the first time in a year. And the grounds felt alive despite attendance being well below previous years. But a sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases linked to Melbourne’s hotel quarantine system brought this festive atmosphere to a halt.