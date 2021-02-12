Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 9:37PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 9:37PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Green Bay WIUpdated
…BITTER COLD WIND CHILL READINGS EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY
MORNING. …
.The bitter cold continues tonight with wind chill readings of 20 to
35 degrees below zero.
* WHAT…Bitterly cold wind chills expected with readings of 25
below to 35 below zero. Coldest wind chill readings are expected
across north-central Wisconsin.
* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until Noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.