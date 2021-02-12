Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 2:37PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 2:37PM CST until February 13 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WINew
…Bitter Cold Wind Chills Tonight Into Saturday…
.Wind chills will again drop to 20 to 30 below zero across the
entire area tonight through Saturday morning. An even colder
surge of Arctic air will result in dangerously cold conditions by
Saturday night, when a wind chill warning will likely be needed.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.