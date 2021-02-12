Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 12 at 1:44AM CST until February 14 at 11:00AM CST by NWS Duluth MN

…PROLONGED PERIOD OF COLD TEMPERATURES AND WIND CHILLS…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Brief periods of wind chills as
low as 45 below zero are possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

