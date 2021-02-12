Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Brief periods of wind chills as

low as 45 below zero are possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and

north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&