Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 2:39 am
1:44 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Price

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Brief periods of wind chills as
low as 45 below zero are possible.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
north central and northeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

