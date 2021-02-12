Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 11:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 11:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Brief periods of wind chills as
low as 45 below zero are possible.
* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
north central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
