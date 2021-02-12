Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Bitterly cold wind chills expected with readings down to 25
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&