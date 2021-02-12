Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Forest County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Bitterly cold wind chills expected with readings down to 25

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central and northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite

on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

