Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SAT 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Oneida County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Bitterly cold wind chills expected with readings of 25
below to 35 below zero. Coldest wind chill readings are expected
across north-central Wisconsin.
* WHERE…Portions of central and north central Wisconsin.
* WHEN…Until Noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
