UWSP holds status of 100% renewable electricity

Stevens Point, Wis. (WAOW) -- The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point says it was the first university in Wisconsin to attain 100% renewable electricity at its Stevens Point Campus.

They're using this status as a teaching tool for students.

Officials say it started as an economic decision. However, it became an effective way for them to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

Students have become involved in the efforts in multiple ways. The Sustainable Energy Minor is just one of those ways.

Office of Sustainability Director Dave Barbier says the campus is a model for others on how to effectively reduce a carbon footprint.

"We were an example of how this could be done in an environment where you don't have resources to put up a wind farm and solar panels wherever you can," he said.

UWSP has many plans in the works to continue their green efforts.

Those include plans for a second sustainable garden that they hope to set up soon.