UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen’s Houthis as terrorists

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden’s administration. Friday’s announcement was welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared ex-president Donald Trump’s actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric called the U.S. action “extremely positive,” expressing hope it leads to a political solution.