Tax changes you need to know before you file your 2020 return

MADISON (WKOW) -- Millions of Americans saw some pretty stark changes over the last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of those changes will likely translate into your 2020 tax returns.

Tylor Katze is a CPA at Beckett Tax in Madison, and says all those changes have kept him and other tax experts on their toes.

"I feel pretty caught up," he said. "But I mean, there's so many changes throughout the year that we can only advise on the information we have at the time. So with the changes happening all the time, I've always got to stay up to date."

Here are a few changes to bear in mind this season.

CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS

Thanks to the CARES Act, cash donations made to charitable organizations in 2020 are deductible without having to itemize. If you take a standard deduction, tax experts say you can deduct up to $300. For a couple, it's $600.

UNEMPLOYMENT

If you collected an unemployment check in 2020, this one is for you. Unemployment is taxed at the federal level, and often at the state level. Katze says if you didn't withhold taxes from your unemployment, you need to expect a smaller refund. If you can, he recommends having taxes withholding taxes from now on for the state and federal level, especially if you count on that refund. How much is withheld depends on what tax bracket you're in, and how large your income is.

STIMULUS CHECKS

If you haven't gotten one or both of your stimulus checks, you can claim them on your taxes. Figure out exactly how much you are owed and fill out the corresponding 10-40 form. The amount should be including in your tax return. Federal lawmakers are still working on another relief bill that could include another stimulus check. The check amount is based on your most recent tax return so if you made more money in 2020 than in 2019, that may change how much stimulus money you get. Experts say if you can wait to file, it could help you.

Stimulus checks are not taxed.

WORKING FROM HOME

Millions of Americans set up a home workspace in 2020 but most people will not be able to deduct any expenses they incurred for work while at home. Madison College accounting instructor Dan O'Brien says the IRS has pretty strict rules when it comes to this, and unless a room is set up strictly for an office, and no other use, it will likely not be able to be deducted. Those who are self-employed can probably deduct their work from home expenses.

WITHDRAWALS FROM IRA

According to our Eau Claire affiliate, If you took money out of your IRA to pay pandemic-related expenses, you can claim just a third of that money this year, and for the next two, so that it doesn't affect your tax bracket too harshly.

--------------

O'Brien says if you are counting on your tax refund, which averages about $2,500 a person, you should file quickly so that you can receive it. So far, it seems that the IRS is poised to refund taxpayers in a timely manner and there shouldn't be major delays in receiving that money once you file.

If you're filing is simple this year, Katze says it's probably fine to use a program like Turbo Tax, but if you have something more involved, it might be best to seek help from a professional to make sure you're getting the most out of your return.

Katze recommends paying attention to the recent tax law changes, as well as some of the credits newly or already available to people. One of his clients is getting an extra couple thousand dollars back on their tax return because they took advantage of the credits they qualified for.

"If you're not keeping up with it, you might miss out," he said.

Again, if you're confused, experts say you should reach out to someone for clarification.

For more information, visit the IRS website by clicking here.