Streets to reopen, memorial to stay at site of Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A memorial honoring George Floyd will remain at the Minneapolis intersection where he was pinned to the ground by a police officer in the moments before he died last May. But city leaders said Friday that the streets will reopen to two-way traffic at the conclusion of the officer’s murder trial. The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue is now known as George Floyd Square. It has been closed since late May, as the corner has become a makeshift memorial. Mayor Jacob Frey said the city is going to dedicate the space to racial justice and healing, but it is not an autonomous zone and must reopen. Area residents and businesses will get a survey to weigh in on a new intersection design.