Spanish court rules to extradite broker to Venezuela

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has approved the extradition of a financial broker wanted in Venezuela on charges of fraud and embezzlement of funds. The ruling on Ernesto Quintero triggered protests Friday among the Venezuelan community in Spain and Venezuelan opposition representatives. Protesters demonstrated near the court in Madrid, calling on Spain to drop the extradition given the political instability in the Caribbean country. Quintero worked in a stock exchange in the western Venezuelan city of Marcaibo that was seized by authorities in 2010 owing to fund-management irregularities, unauthorized sale of client investments and for funneling money to Britain’s Virgin Islands. The ruling can be appealed.