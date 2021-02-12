Spain: Catalan vote to test pandemic’s impact on separatism

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Over 5 million voters will be called to the polls on Sunday in Spain’s northeast Catalonia for an election that will measure the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restive region’s secessionist movement. Pro-independence lawmakers have held power in the regional government based in Barcelona for the past decade. The Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is running Spain’s former health minister as its leading candidate. Polls indicate that the race is too close to call. But experts believe the secession question will still leave the Catalan electorate almost evenly split.