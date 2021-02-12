Singer fined by German court for son’s stage performance

BERLIN (AP) — A Bavarian court has found a folk singer guilty of violating Germany’s strict child labor laws for having his 4-year-old son perform on stage with him during an evening concert. Angelo Kelly was fined 3000 euros ($3,600) by the Hassfurt administrative court for the 2019 appearance at a summer concert with his son William. The boy sang “What a Wonderful World.” German news agency dpa quoted the court as saying that William performing for at least 30 minutes on stage constituted work under Germany’s Youth Labor Protection Act. Kelly said Friday that if his youngest child took part in the performance, it was because he wanted to. The singer plans to appeal the verdict.