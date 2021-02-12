Marathon Co. Humane Society gets special donation honoring Wausau girl who passed away

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Claire Hornby was a 10-year-old girl full of life.

Even while she battled a rare brain tumor, she wanted to make sure shelter animals were loved.

She often spent time at the Marathon County Humane Society before passing away last year.

"Claire was so special to us and to everyone in the community. We are so privileged to be part of her life while she was here," said Lisa Leiterman, the Executive Director of the Marathon County Humane Society.

Though Claire is no longer with us, her mom Kirsten is making sure her daughter's love for animals lives on.

"During Claire's illness we would come here a couple times so Claire could meet some of the animals. It was such an important time to her," Kirsten said.

Which is why Kirsten created "Claire's Critter Closet", a place where pet owners in need can pick up food for their pets.

On Friday, Kirsten stood by teachers at John Marshall Elementary School as they donated 34 handmade blankets to the Marathon County Humane Society.

"It is a way for people to get involved in Claire's story to be able to give and continue on in her legacy of kindness in our community," Kirsten said.

Each blanket was worked on by one of Claire's peers.

The blankets will be placed in the kennels for each dog.

The Marathon County Humane Society has a wishlist of other items they need for the animals before they get adopted.

