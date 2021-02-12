Man charged with shooting guard at Virginia federal facility

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting a security guard at a Virginia social security building came equipped with 600 rounds of ammunition and three bottles of beer. Court documents say 44-year-old William Rankin has been charged with attempted murder of someone helping an employee of the U.S government. Documents say Rankin entered the Norfolk’s Social Security Administration building Monday afternoon and shouted, “I want my money!” before wounding a security guard. Rankin was also wounded in an exchange of gunfire. Authorities say Rankin came to the building with several guns. His current condition is unknown. The guard is expected to recover.