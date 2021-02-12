JJ Watt ‘mutually’ parts ways with Houston Texans

HOUSTON (WKOW) -- In a message posted to Twitter Friday morning, former Wisconsin Badger JJ Watt announced he is leaving the Houston Texans.

Watt announced the departure in a two-minute video message where he remarked on the life-long friends he has met in Houston, including his wife.

"I have sat down with the McNair family and I have asked them for my release," Watt said in the video making reference to the Texans' ownership. "And we have mutually agreed to part ways at this time."

The 31-year-old defensive end has spent his entire professional career with the Texans since the team drafted him in the first round of the 2011 draft. Watt did not say where he might be headed next.

In a nod to his Wisconsin roots, Watt wore a UW-Madison sweatshirt in the announcement video.