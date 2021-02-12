Jefferson carries Green Bay over Northern Kentucky in OT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had a career-high 27 points and Emmanuel Ansong scored seven of his 24 points in overtime as Green Bay edged past Northern Kentucky 86-82. Jefferson shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added nine rebounds and six assists. Ansong also had nine rebounds. Amari Davis had 12 points for Green Bay. Lucas Stieber added eight assists. Bryson Langdon tied a career high with 22 points for the Norse, whose six-game winning streak was broken. Marques Warrick added 16 points, and Adrian Nelson had 12 points and 16 rebounds.