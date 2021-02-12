British lawyer Karim Khan elected next ICC prosecutor

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 120 countries elected British lawyer Karim Khan on Friday as the next prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, one of the toughest jobs in international law because the tribunal seeks justice for the world’s worst atrocities — war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide. His election on the second secret ballot by the 123 parties to the Rome Statute that established the court ends a drawn-out and divisive process to replace Fatou Bensouda when her 9-year term expires in June. Khan was widely seen as the favorite to get the job but no candidate got consensus approval.