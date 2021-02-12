‘I am a child!’ Police pepper spray shows kids not exempt

A police officer using pepper spray against a handcuffed 9-year-old Black girl in Rochester, New York, has spurred outrage as the latest example of law enforcement mistreatment of Black people, and one that shows even Black children are not exempt. Advocates say societal stereotyping of Black children as appearing older than they are and as threatening or dangerous leads to officers treating them in ways they wouldn’t dream of treating white children. The child’s mother says she didn’t think the white officers saw her daughter the same way that they would have seen a white child.