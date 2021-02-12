How to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a COVID-safe way

(WAOW) — It doesn't matter if you're staying in or going out, experts say you can still celebrate Valentine's Day in a COVID safe way.

Local businesses are gearing up for the day of love by offering special meals, desserts, and take out options. The owner of a local cheese shop, The Milk Merchant, recommends a bottle of wine paired with a meat and cheese board to amp up a night in.

"People have been staying in most nights so in order to spice things up or to have a little more fun it's good to celebrate anything and Valentine's Day is a good excuse to treat yourself or your partner to something a little extra special- something you wouldn't have on a regular night," The Milk Merchant Owner, Mary Gallagher said.

Though the pandemic is changing the way people celebrate, some say the virus has caused people to appreciate one another more.

"Personally, I think we're valuing life more than we have in the past year and several years because of COVID. That's what everyone's talking about- you know I just think we are really holding on to those that we love around us and we are really taking this holiday a little more special than previous years," Catering Coordinator for Restaurant 2510 Sarah Dewitt said.

Though social distancing may make wait times longer at restaurants, an area restaurant hostess says the distance may actually make things more romantic for couples.

"If you think about it, it's a little bit more intimate this year than it has been in past years. You're not on top of each other, you're more spaced out so if you're coming in as a couple it's a bit more intimate and you're able to maybe get a little bit cozier- have a bottle of wine," The Great Dane Head Hostess Kathryn Ruland said.

An area nurse advises using caution if going out- wash your hands, wear a mask, and social distance. However, she said that people should have the choice to go out or stay in.

"People should just use their own judgement and be cautious," Debbie Harris said.